Gov. Walker wants to keep tuition freeze within UW System: ‘We want to make college affordable’

PEWAUKEE — Governor Scott Walker said he’s working to keep tuition in check for University of Wisconsin System parents and students for years to come. It’s part of his tuition freeze plan.

Governor Walker was at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) on Wednesday, July 25 to talk about careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). When it comes to UW schools, he said he’s looking to halt tuition increases.

“We want to make college, whether two years, four years, or other programs affordable for everyone in the state of Wisconsin,” said Walker.

Governor Walker announced the push for a four-year tuition freeze if he’s re-elected in the fall.

“I’ve seen college students across the state who talk about the high cost of higher education,” said Walker.

A tuition freeze has been in place for six years. Before it was enacted by the governor, Walker said tuition was skyrocketing.

“That just makes it very unreachable for a lot of students and working families across the state,” said Walker.

The Democratic candidates running to replace the governor in November are divided on a freeze. Some are in favor of freeze, while others want to reduce tuition.

“As an educator myself, I feel like freezing the tuition cost is incredible,” said Jean Goedel, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Goedel and her son, Blair, a UWM student, support the freeze no matter the candidate.

“Because it would just like, keep the debt down. It would keep people in school longer I feel like,” said Blair.

UW System officials told FOX6 News keeping college affordable is a priority. A statement went on to say, in part, that the system is committed to working with stakeholders to recommend a budget that supports student success.

This is just a proposal. Governor Walker would have to work with leaders in the Assembly and Senate before anything would be official.