Healthy eating: 3 light and sweet fruit dips made with Greek yogurt

MILWAUKEE -- Whether your a kid or a kid at heart -- dip makes eating food more fun! However, it isn't always the healthiest. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare three fruit dips that all use Greek yogurt as a bit of a healthier base.

Regular Fruit Dip

Courtesy: Layers of Happiness

Ingredients:

1 (32 oz) container of Vanilla Greek Yogurt

1 (8 oz) container of Lite Cool Whip

1 (3.4 ounce) box dry instant vanilla pudding mix

Fruit for serving

Directions:

In a large bowl, mix together vanilla yogurt, Cool Whip, and pudding mix until completely combined and without any lumps. The mixture will be a bit gritty at first, since the pudding hasn’t had a chance to dissolve into the yogurt mixture yet. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to chill for about 30 minutes. Serve with your fruit of choice. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Peanut Butter Fruit Dip

Courtesy: Cooking Classy

Ingredients:

2 (5.3 oz) containers of Vanilla Greek yogurt, or 1 slightly heaping cup

1/3 creamy peanut butter

1 tbsp honey, or to taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk to blend until smooth. Serve with fruit.

Chocolate Fruit Dip

Courtesy: Celebrating Sweets

Ingredients:

4 oz light/reduced fat cream cheese, at room temperature

2/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt (which is one 5.3 oz container)

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

4 tbsp powdered sugar, or more to taste

2 tbsp mini chocolate chips

Fruit or pretzels for dipping

Directions: