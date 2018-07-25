HUD invests $2.3M to increase economic and educational opportunities in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) officials announced Wednesday, July 25 they’ve awarded $2.3 million to the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee. The investment — part of an overall $14M grant — is to help low-income public housing residents increase their income and move toward self-sufficiency.

“Today, we make another important investment to help public housing residents increase their income and move along their path to self-sufficiency,” said Secretary Ben Carson in a news release. “When you combine housing assistance with services available through HUD’s Jobs Plus initiative, you create positive conditions in which families can become financially independent and realize their dreams.”

“I am proud of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee for its dedication and persistence when it comes to helping our community’s public housing residents improve their quality of life,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “The Jobs Plus funding will connect many of Hillside Terrace’s residents to important resources that can assist them in overcoming some of the barriers they face in securing gainful employment, increasing their income, and moving toward self-sufficiency.”

According to a news release, HUD’s Jobs Plus Initiative connects public housing residents with employment, education and financial empowerment services—a proven model to help public housing residents find and keep better paying jobs.

In Milwaukee, the Jobs Plus Initiative will address unemployment and promote economic advancement of public housing residents by incentivizing employment and earnings increases through the earned income disregard for participating families, and by providing services designed to support work including: employer linkages, job placement and counseling, educational advancement and financial counseling. Providing employment related services, financial incentives so that residents have a Plan B ensuring they are “ahead of the game,” and a robust community support for work are all key components which will enrich the lives of the residents that HACM is committed to serve.

