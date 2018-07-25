‘It’s kinda special:’ Stormy weather did not dampen spirit of Packers fans at shareholders meeting

GREEN BAY — Fans of the Green Bay Packers flooded Lambeau Field on Wednesday, July 25 for their first look at the 2018 NFL season.

The planned shareholders meeting moved indoors because of stormy weather. But that did not stop Packers fans from bringing their team spirit.

The Giacolettos of Menomonee Falls became shareholders the last year you could buy in.

“He’s a hard person to shop for and so I figured that’d be the perfect, perfect Christmas present for him,” said Jody Giacoletto.

Others thought so too — and could hardly wait for the 2018 shareholders meeting.

“I went through about five to six of them because sometimes when I get mad, the cheesehead comes flying off — sometimes hits the TV,” said Timothy Johnson, a die-hard Packers fan.

While everyone rushed in, you could not help but look up. Rain sent the first-ever evening meeting indoors. The celebration marked a milestone for the franchise.

“Packers are celebrating 100 seasons which, the century season is a big one no matter what you’re doing,” said Aaron Popkey, Packers Public Affairs.

To mark that 100th season, there will be the interactive Packers Experience — a four-day free festival where fans can grab, tackle and run down the field — just like the players would.

“It’s kinda special, especially with the 100th anniversary,” said Steve Giacoletto.

The Giacoletto’s say the genuine fans will always be their favorite part.

“With all the stuff going on in this world, it’s nice to know that there’s still a lot of people who have good in them,” said Jody Giacoletto.

The Packers Experience kicks off on Thursday, July 26 beginning at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more on the Packers Experience.