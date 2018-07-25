JCPenney recalls Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts due to choking hazard

MILWAUKEE — JCPenney has recalled Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts due to a choking hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday, July 24.

The recall has been issued because the patches on the shorts can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The shorts were sold in stores nationwide and online at jcpenney.com from February 2018 through June 2018 for about $22.

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the shorts and contact JCPenney for instructions on returning the shorts for a full refund.

