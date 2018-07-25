× Medical examiner: Man who died after struggle with dog walker ‘ran out of parking structure like a crazed man’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Wednesday, July 25 officially identified a man who died following a physical altercation with a man who was walking his dog on Old World 3rd Street early on July 17 — and offered new details about what happened.

Santonio Rogers, 28, was struck multiple times in the head during that physical altercation with the dog walker, the medical examiner’s report says.

He was pronounced dead in the parking lot for the Grand Avenue Apartments shortly before 4:30 a.m. that day.

His preliminary manner of death is listed as homicide in the medical examiner’s report.

The report says at the scene, Rogers was noted to have blood coming from his ear, but there were no other observable injuries.

Police indicated Rogers was reported to have “run out of a parking structure like a crazed man, and jumped on the back” of the dog walker. The dog walker then “reportedly punched and kicked the guy several times.” When Rogers was on the ground “he was kicked in the head by the dog walker.” Rogers was given Narcan by first responders, the report indicates.

Police said no charges would be issued against the dog walker after this incident. They said his death would be classified as a “sudden death.” They said the dog walker stayed on scene, and admitted to fighting off the aggressor, causing some visible injury, however, not to the point of death as initially thought. The dog walker was arrested, but charges weren’t issued due to self-defense, after a full investigative review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.