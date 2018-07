Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, July 24.

Police were called out to the area of 25th and Chambers shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office tells FOX6 News they were called out to the scene for one deceased person.

No additional details have been released -- including the identity of the victim or if any arrests have bee made.