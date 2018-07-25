Officials, other law enforcement express their condolences in wake of fatal officer shooting

MILWAUKEE — There is an outpouring of support demonstrated in the hours after a Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot near 28th and Wright in Milwaukee.

Below are statements from officials, organizations and other law enforcement who have shared their condolences:

Milwaukee County Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers who today suffered the loss of a beloved Milwaukee Police Department officer. Our community mourns once again at this tragic loss of life. May God’s comfort be felt in this most difficult moment.”

La Keisha Butler, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission

“The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission extends its sincerest condolences to the family of the fallen officer and the Milwaukee Police Department.”

Tonette and I mourn the death of another Milwaukee Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty protecting the people he served. RIP. — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) July 26, 2018

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel

“My heart aches for Milwaukee PD, the city, and the family and friends of an officer killed while executing a warrant. Warrant officers are the ‘tip of the spear’ in law enforcement; they are heroes, going after the most dangerous people in our communities. Today this city lost a truly brave hero and committed guardian of the city, and my prayers will be with all who knew him in the coming days. “Every day, the family of our officers watch their loved one leave the safety their home to protect us, not knowing if they will return. Tonight as we mourn the loss of this brave soul, and every day, I ask all Wisconsinites to pray for the safety of every Wisconsin law enforcement officer and their families.”

Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper

“My deepest condolences go to the loved ones and friends of the Milwaukee Police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening in the 15th District. The sadness I witnessed tonight at the scene is difficult to process and I cannot stop thinking about the officer and his family. “I want to thank him for his service, and I thank all of our dedicated officers who rush to danger to protect us and who put their lives on the line daily without hesitation. Related Story

Witness: Suspect yelled ‘I’m not going back to jail’ before officer-involved shooting; 17-year MPD veteran died “May God be with the officer and his family at this time.”

Our thoughts are with the @MilwaukeePolice and the family of the officer who made the ultimate sacrifice today. — Oak Creek Fire Dept (@Oak_Creek_FD) July 25, 2018

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan

“My heart goes out to the family of the officer who was senselessly gunned down earlier this evening while on duty. I am simply numb and I can only imagine the heartbreaking sadness and pain being felt by his loved ones, friends, and fellow officers. “My thoughts are also with the citizens of Milwaukee and everyone who cares about this city and about the men and women who risk their lives daily in the difficult work to protect each and every one of us. “As the father of a Milwaukee Police officer I can tell you that the Milwaukee Police family is hurting tonight, and that pain will not go away for some time. The past two months have been very difficult and now officers must face new grieving and emotional pain. “I ask Milwaukeeans to band together and offer as much support and comfort to our officers as possible in the coming days and weeks. “They need that support and it will be greatly appreciated.”

Thinking of the family and friends of the Milwaukee police officer that was shot and killed this afternoon. Also thinking about our brothers and sisters at the Milwaukee Police Department. — West Allis PD (@WestAllisPD) July 25, 2018