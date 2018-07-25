Police: Man shot, injured while driving on Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Appleton and Keefe around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.

Police say the victim was operating a vehicle east on Appleton Avenue when a subject driving a different vehicle pulled next to him and fired a gunshot. The 36-year-old victim was struck by the gunfire.

The victim then drove to a nearby firehouse to seek medical help. He was eventually taken to a local hospital.

MPD continues to investigate the incident to determine a motive — and continues to search for a suspect.