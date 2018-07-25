Police seek strong armed robbery suspect after separate incidents on July 18

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, July 25 shared new, clearer surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with two strong armed robberies that happened on the same day.

Police on Monday, July 23 released surveillance photos after a crime on July 18 near Linnwood and Bartlett just before 4 p.m.

Police said the suspect rushed up to the victim near the intersection and pinned her against a door — demanding her belongings. He was unable to get anything, and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police said this same suspect is wanted in a strong armed robbery that happened that same day — July 18, and released new photos of him:

The suspect is described as a male, black, between 40-50 years old, bald, 180-220 lbs. and approximately 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.