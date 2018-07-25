× Probation/parole agent resigns amid accusations he sexually assaulted a girl when she was 10

BROWN DEER — A Brown Deer man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said he was a probation/parole agent in Milwaukee, who resigned on Wednesday, July 25.

Reynaldo Rosalez, 51, is accused of second degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Rosalez is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl on July 12 at a home on Fairy Chasm Lane in Brown Deer. The girl was 10 years old at the time, as she just recently turned 11.

A criminal complaint says Rosalez began touching the victim inappropriately, and she said “she was scared to tell him to stop because she has heard people who drink alcohol can become violent,” and he had been drinking.

She said after the sexual assault, she “hid in the bathroom,” before Rosalez sexually assaulted her a second time.

The victim said the next day, she told her mother what happened “because if she didn’t tell the truth, this could keep happening and nobody would know.”

Rosalez is due to make his initial appearance in court on Thursday, July 26.