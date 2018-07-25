Putin soccer ball gift to President Trump may have had microchip

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) offers a ball of the 2018 football World Cup to US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. - The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an 'extraordinary relationship' and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) offers a ball of the 2018 football World Cup to US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. - The US and Russian leaders opened an historic summit in Helsinki, with Donald Trump promising an 'extraordinary relationship' and Vladimir Putin saying it was high time to thrash out disputes around the world. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
WASHINGTON — The soccer ball that Vladimir Putin gave President Donald Trump may have had a bug after all. Though it’s not what you’re thinking.
Adidas says that particular ball is embedded with a microchip that accesses Adidas content for display on smartphones.
After the Russian leader tossed it to President Trump following their Finland summit, Sen. Lindsey Graham — a Putin critic — tweeted that he’d have it checked for listening devices.
That’s exactly what the U.S. Secret Service has done. A security screening is standard for all gifts to the president.
President Trump said he would give the red-and-white ball to his 12-year-old son, Barron, a soccer fan.
Graham said he’d “never allow it in the White House.” The White House had no update Wednesday on the ball’s status.
38.907192
-77.036871