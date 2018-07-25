× Report: Chicago Bears’ Trubisky has higher selling NFL jersey than Rodgers, Matthews

MILWAUKEE — Training camp is starting all over the NFL this week — and that means fans are already showing their support by nabbing jerseys of their favorite players.

Dick’s Sporting Goods released on Wednesday, July 25 its Jersey Report, which tracks the highest-selling NFL jerseys sold at stores and online.

The highest rated Packer is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who ranks 20th on the overall list (18th offensive rank). Clay Matthews ranks 67th on the overall list (13th defensively)

Rival Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky ranks 5th overall and offensive player jersey sales.

Overall

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Tom Brady, New England Patriots Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears Von Miller, Denver Broncos Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Offensive

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Tom Brady, New England Patriots Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive

Von Miller, Denver Broncos Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Luke Keuchly, Carolina Panthers T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers J.J. Watt, Houston Texans Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Rookies

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcon Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawk Shaquem Griffin, Seattle Seahawks Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals

