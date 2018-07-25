× Republican Party calls for candidates to disavow Matt Flynn; Gov. Walker says he ‘should get out of the race’

MADISON — The executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party is calling for the Democratic candidates for governor to disavow candidate Matt Flynn because of his past work representing the Milwaukee Archdiocese.

Flynn has faced heat from Democrats and Republicans alike to drop out of the race because of his legal work and explanations of his work defending the Archdiocese from priest abuse lawsuits. Flynn has repeatedly defended his meetings with priests and positions taken to defend the Archdiocese and refused to step down.

None of the other seven Democratic candidates for governor has publicly discussed Flynn’s work.

Wisconsin GOP director Mark Morgan said Wednesday that the Democratic candidates “won’t even stand up for the victims of sexual abuse or their families” and “that is disqualifying.”

None of the seven other candidates immediately returned messages seeking comment.

Former Democrat Party Chairman Matt Flynn should get out of the race. I call on all other candidates to join me in stating that Flynn’s actions disqualify him from serving and that he should drop out. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 25, 2018