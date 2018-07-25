× ‘The emergency need remains:’ Red Cross blood shortage continues, critical call for type O blood

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during. This, as there continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types, especially type O, to give to address a severe blood shortage.

In thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” said Laura McGuire, external communications manager of the Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25-Aug. 15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/20/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/21/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

8/16/2018: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Mayville

7/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

8/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Watertown

7/26/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marquardt Village Towne Centre, 1045 Hill St

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

7/31/2018: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Mount Calvary

8/21/2018: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

8/7/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

8/21/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

7/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

8/22/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

8/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Lake Mills

8/7/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

8/17/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

7/25/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

8/6/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

8/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

7/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brown Deer Public Library, 5600 W Bradley Rd

Cudahy

8/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Greendale

8/13/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Greenfield

8/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greenfield Police Department, 5300 W Layton Ave

Milwaukee

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

7/31/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

8/16/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

8/24/2018: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., MLK Library, 310 W. Locust St.

Oak Creek

7/24/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

Shorewood

8/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.

West Allis

8/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

Ozaukee

Grafton

8/3/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., USS Liberty Memorial Public Library Central Library, 1620 11th Ave

8/14/2018: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

8/21/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

Racine

Rochester

7/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Village of Rochester Village Hall, 300 W Spring St

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/14/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

7/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/2/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/3/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/17/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/24/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

7/23/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave.

Walworth

Delavan

8/20/2018: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/8/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

8/10/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Walworth

7/27/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Washington

Germantown

8/9/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Sippel Hall, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

8/17/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran, N108W14290 Bel Aire Ln

Hartford

8/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

8/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

7/25/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

7/30/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

8/1/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 331 Main St

West Bend

8/8/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

Waukesha

Brookfield

8/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N Calhoun Rd

8/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 Lilly Rd

8/16/2018: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Paychex, 375 Bishops Way

8/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Butler

8/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Hartland

8/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive

8/23/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Prestwick Group, 1130 James Drive, Suite 106

8/24/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

8/22/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Mukwonago

7/23/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mukwonago Town Hall, W320 S8315 Beulah Road

8/21/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

Muskego

8/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

8/23/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nashotah Village Hall, N44 W32950 Watertown Plank Rd.

New Berlin

7/25/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/21/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

8/20/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

7/31/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

8/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

Pewaukee

7/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

7/30/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

8/2/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/9/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/13/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Inlanta Center, W239 N3490 Pewaukee Road

8/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

8/16/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

8/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

8/22/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St

Waukesha

7/30/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Town Hall, W250 S3567 Center Road

8/15/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.