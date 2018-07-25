Video: Shark tries to steal fisherman’s catch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARWICH, Mass. -- A group of fishermen in Massachusetts weren't the only ones trying to catch some striped bass earlier this week.

Just off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday, July 23 a family from Cumberland, Rhode Island quickly realized they had some competition after hooking a big fish.

While reeling in their catch, a 12-foot great white shark decided it was finders, keepers by jumping in and chomping down on the fish.

After an intense fight, the shark decided it was OK with an appetizer and swam away -- leaving the family with about half of their catch and a great story to go along with it.