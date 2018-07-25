Watch: Microburst captured in remarkable time-lapse video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN VALLEY, Nev. -- A microburst was captured in a remarkable time-lapse video in Green Valley, Nevada.

The weather event was caught on camera in a neighborhood just outside of Las Vegas, as a powerful storm blew through on Friday, July 20.

Time-lapse images were captured from the Nevada Seismological Lab's Black Mountain camera. It shows the rush of air dropping to the ground and fanning out in all directions.

Weather forecasters say at the time of the microburst winds clocked 70 miles-per-hour.