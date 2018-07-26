‘A threat to Milwaukee:’ Suspect who killed MPD officer received 1st armed robbery conviction at 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales on Thursday, July 26 identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting a veteran police officer near 28th and Wright on Wednesday evening. FOX6 News has learned the officer-involved shooting wasn't the first dramatic encounter between police and Jonathan Copeland Jr.

Copeland's first armed robbery conviction came at the age of 15, and he hasn't stopped terrorizing the community since. FOX6's investigation has found when police come to get him, he doesn't go easily.

When police entered a home in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park Wednesday evening, they were looking for 30-year-old Copeland. Chief Morales described him as "a convicted felon with an extensive juvenile and adult criminal history."

As a teenager, Copeland spent 16 months at Ethan Allen School for armed robbery.

In 2006, he was convicted as an adult for a masked home invasion on N. 51st Street.

In 2008, he was accused of stealing a gun from a friend and firing multiple bullets into an occupied car.

When police cornered him inside a home on N. 29th, he attempted a daring escape -- jumping head first out of a third story window, and then from a second story balcony to the ground, before he ran. When police caught up with him, Copeland dared them "go ahead and shoot me." He was charged as a habitual criminal.

Chief Morales called Copeland one of the city's worst 10 percent.

"Copeland was one of those 10 percenters -- people that are a threat to the city of Milwaukee," said Morales.

Copeland was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2008, but he was released in early 2016. That sentence was handed down in May of 2009, so in theory, Copeland should have been in prison until May of 2019. It's not clear at this point why he was released in 2016 instead.

Latest charges filed against Jonathan Copeland

Copeland in May was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, greater than 10-50 grams. Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued on May 18.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 16, an MPD officer noticed a vehicle at the "One Stop Pantry" at 40th and Villard, with no front plate displayed, backed into a parking space. The officer was able to get a look at the driver.

Soon, the officer saw the vehicle exit the parking lot and "start speeding." The officer followed the vehicle, and eventually turned on his lights and siren to attempt to stop the vehicle, which didn't stop. After turning onto 36th Street, the vehicle was blocked by an SUV in the road, and stopped near 36th and Stark.

The complaint says the officer recognized the driver as the same driver he saw at the Open Stop Pantry. That driver fled on foot. The officer initially pursued the driver, but then returned to the suspect vehicle.

The officer noted the suspect vehicle was listed to an address on the same block where it stopped. The officer responded to that home and spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said Copeland had been driving it. He was not found at the home.

The complaint says a search of the suspect vehicle revealed bags of suspected heroin and cocaine, and cash in the center console, along with a flip phone and marijuana blunts. A citation for Copeland for operating the suspect vehicle on March 27 was found in the glovebox. A second phone was found near the driver's side door.

The suspected drugs were tested, and the cocaine weighed 3.49 grams, and the heroin weighed 26.20 grams.

Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski was among those attempting to serve the arrest warrant on Wednesday evening when Copeland shot him. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, despite life-saving efforts. The 17-year MPD veteran leaves behind a wife and three children.