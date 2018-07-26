Brewers trade 2 pitching prospects to White Sox for RHP Joakim Soria

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have picked up right-handed pitcher Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Fox in exchange for left-handed pitcher Kodi Medeiros and right-handed pitcher Wilber Perez.

RHP Joakim Soria has been acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Pérez. pic.twitter.com/uueKGrrdG7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 26, 2018

In a news release, the Brewers say Soria, 34, was 0-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 16 saves in 40 relief appearances with the White Sox this season. He recorded 49 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched as opponents batted just .230. Over his last 25 outings, Soria posted a 0.74 ERA (24.1ip, 2er) and held opponents to a .161 batting average with 32 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched.

The two-time All-Star (2008 and 2010) owns a career record of 28-34 with a 2.84 ERA and 220 saves (seventh among active pitchers) in 613 games, all coming in relief. He has produced 662 strikeouts in 612.1 innings pitched and opponents have batted just .222. Soria has pitched for Kansas City (2007-11 and 2016-17), Texas (2013-14), Detroit (2014-15), Pittsburgh (2015) and Chicago-AL (2018).

Medeiros, 22, was selected by Milwaukee in the first round (12th overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft. He was pitching at Double-A Biloxi this season (20g, 15gs, 7-5, 3.14era). Pérez, 20, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent on July 10, 2017. He was pitching for the Dominican Summer League Brewers this season (8gs, 5-1, 2.01era).