Demi Lovato to enter rehab following hospital release

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. — Demi Lovato will seek drug abuse treatment following her hospitalization for an overdose, a source close to Lovato tells CNN.

The singer and actress has been surrounded by family and friends at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since her hospitalization on Tuesday. The same source told CNN she will be released “soon.”

This will not be the first time Lovato has sought professional help for substance abuse. She previously entered rehab in 2010.

Earlier this week, Lovato’s representative released a statement saying she was “awake and with her family.”

“Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” said the statement from Lovato’s representative. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with an addiction to cocaine and alcohol, as well as mental health issues and an eating disorder.

“You just have to take it one day at a time; some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well,” Lovato said, adding that she was seeing her therapist twice a week. “I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority.”

In the hours after the news of her overdose broke, fans of the singer took to social media with the hashtag, #HowDemiHasHelpedMe to talk about how she and her music helped them with their own struggles.

Most recently she released a single in June called, “Sober” in which she revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

In the song she sings, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I’m only human. I’m sorry that I’m here again. I promise I’ll get help.”

Lovato has been on a world tour up until April.

She last performed July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California.

CNN has reached out to Lovato’s representative for comment.