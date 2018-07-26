Good City Brewing to be first tenant at Milwaukee’s Century City One site

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced Thursday morning, July 26 the planned acquisition of Century City One. Good City Brewing plans to use that building to accommodate their company’s continued growth.

The City and General Capital built Century City One more than two years ago in an effort to spur development and job creation at the Century City site. The building has housed only temporary tenants since it was constructed, including the company assembling the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena.

The more than 80 acres that comprise Century City were historically home to large numbers of manufacturing jobs. The mostly abandoned site was acquired by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee at the end of 2009. Talgo, the Spanish train manufacturer, established its manufacturing operation at Century City in 2010.

Back in May, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that Good City Brewing was be the first anchor tenant at the Entertainment Block near the new arena. In signing a lease to occupy 11,000 square feet of Building A located along Juneau Avenue, Good City will be one of a few select tenants anchoring the Entertainment Block, a new development currently under construction that is slated to open in spring of 2019.

Since opening less than two years ago, Good City has already established itself as one of Wisconsin’s fastest-growing breweries. It is fueled by its flagship beer Motto Mosaic Pale Ale.