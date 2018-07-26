‘It’s something new, it’s something different:’ Milwaukee’s 3rd of 5 streetcars arrives with fanfare

MILWAUKEE — The third of five new streetcars rolled into Milwaukee on Thursday morning, July 26 — as the city gets closer to opening routes to the public. Each streetcar must go through weeks of testing before being cleared to carry passengers. While that is going on, the city prepares to train operators.

With each delivery, city engineer Jeff Polenske said people have a clearer image of what the streetcar is.

“We had one of our vehicles up at Bastille Days, we had hundreds of people that came to see it. We had people actually lined up before the vehicle arrived,” Polenske said.

On Thursday, traffic around St. Paul Ave. and 4th St. was rerouted to make room for the 83,000 pound streetcar.

“It’s something new, it’s something different,” said Don Ellison, who is visiting Milwaukee from Beach Park, Illinois.

The streetcar endeavor is not without its critics. But as far as the technology goes, Ellison said riding in one will change minds.

“Take a ride and you’ll see it’s quiet, air-conditioned and very comfortable,” Ellison said.

Unloading the 67-foot modern transport took less than an hour. The vehicle, just like all the others, will have to log 600 miles before it can carry the general public.

“Probably in a week or so we’ll have the system turned over to the operators so they can get their trainees out on the alignment,” Polenske said.

For more information regarding the Milwaukee streetcar, visit thehopmke.com.