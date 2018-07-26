At defense request, jurors will be allowed to view apartment where prosecutors say Kris Zocco killed Kelly Dwyer

MILWAUKEE — Jurors will view the apartment where prosecutors say Kris Zocco killed Kelly Dwyer in 2013, after a request from the defense.

Zocco, 43, faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, one count of hiding a corpse and one count of strangulation and suffocation.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 24.

Investigators say Zocco killed Dwyer at his east side apartment. Her body was later found in rural Jefferson County.

During a motions hearing Thursday, July 26, a final pre-trial hearing was set for Aug. 28.

The 16-page criminal complaint says “the three-and-a-half year police investigation of this matter has ruled out any other possible suspects and no evidence has been discovered to suggest that anyone other than defendant Kris V. Zocco could have killed Kelly E. Dwyer and disposed of her body.”

The complaint details Zocco’s conflicting stories and also backs up allegations about a sexually violent, dominating past which includes his obsession with bondage, restraint, asphyxia and strangulation.

Zocco in January of 2015 was sentenced to serve 19 years in prison on unrelated possession of child pornography and drug convictions.