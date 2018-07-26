Kristen Stewart to lead Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Posted 3:43 pm, July 26, 2018, by

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 13: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives to present the Governor's Award to recipient Catherine Hardwicke during the 7th Annual Thirst Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Thirst Project)

LOS ANGELES — Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.” Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart’s fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.

Banks says in a statement that “Charlie’s Angels” is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.

Sony Pictures will release the new “Charlie’s Angels” in North American theaters in September 2019.