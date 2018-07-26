Meijer offers 10 percent off back-to-school supplies for teachers

MILWAUKEE — Meijer is offering teachers a 10 percent discount throughout the back-to-school shopping seasons on any school or home office purchase.

According to a news release from Meijer, teachers who present a current school ID at the customer service desk will receive a coupon. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in store and restrictions apply. Teachers can obtain a new coupon any time they return to Meijer throughout the back-to-school shopping season.

“Although the start of the school year is right around the corner, many teachers are still enjoying their break too,” said Brandon Pasch, Divisional Merchandising Manager of Office and Entertainment for Meijer. “Offering a discount throughout the entire back-to-school shopping season enables teachers to shop when it is convenient for them. We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets to cover school supplies, this discount is sure to help.”

Meijer also offers home delivery service for back-to-school shopping with more than 1,600 items including brands like Crayola, Five Star, Sharpie, Post-It, HP and Texas Instruments.

The back-to-school teacher discount at Meijer runs through September 30.

For more information on Meijer’s back-to-school deals, CLICK HERE.