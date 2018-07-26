× ‘Once-in-a-lifetime event:’ The Killers to perform grand opening concert at new Bucks’ arena

MILWAUKEE — The Killers will perform the Grand Opening at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The first-ever show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will mark The Killers’ only Midwest appearance this fall.

Tickets for the concert that will feature special guests and Milwaukee natives Violent Femmes will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Grand Opening is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we are so excited to make this an experience to remember with a stellar performance by The Killers and Milwaukee natives Violent Femmes,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to bringing the best of sports and entertainment to Milwaukee.”