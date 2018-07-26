‘People are upset, despondent:’ Chaplains offering support for police mourning officer’s death

MILWAUKEE — Silence is echoing throughout Milwaukee as Officer Michael Michalski’s loved ones begin to grieve. The MPD officer was fatally shot while on duty Wednesday, July 25. A difficult journey of healing lies ahead as they try to make sense of the loss.

“As you can imagine it’s extremely somber. People are upset, despondent,” said George Papachristou, Milwaukee Police Department chaplain.

Geore Papachristou, the Milwaukee Police Department’s chaplain, is providing spiritual support to the men and women in blue.

“Especially in law enforcement profession where there is such a brotherhood and there is a togetherness where you have a separate family beyond your blood family — you have your blue family,” said Papachristou.

As petals continue to pile up on an MPD squad car, Papachristou is making rounds.

“We have been going throughout the districts, touching all the officers, checking in with command officers, making sure people know what resources are available to them,” Papachristou said.

Meantime, Salvation Army chaplains, like Brenda Hines, are offering their support.

“We’ll be there as long as they allow us to be there,” said Hines.

There — after the procession for Officer Michalski’s body.

“That’s a pain that is very indescribable,” said Hines.

It’s a feeling Hines knows all too well. Her son was shot and killed in November of last year. She says now more than ever, the community needs to unite.

“And it’s going to take a lot of that for the police officers and for the community and all the community leaders, the faith base to come together so that we could get through this as a group, as a unit, as a city,” said Hines.

Along with its chaplaincy program, the Milwaukee Police Department also provides its officers with mental health care and per support.