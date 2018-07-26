Police: Man shot, injured near 22nd and National in Milwaukee, suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night, July 25. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 22nd and National.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, was confronted by several subjects. The confrontation escalated and one of the subjects shot the victim.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.

MPD continues to search for suspects in the shooting and determine a motive.