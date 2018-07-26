× Racine police seek armed suspect after 19-year-old man is shot, wounded

RACINE — Racine police are seeking a suspect after a shooting that unfolded late Wednesday, July 25.

Officials say the shooting happened near 11th and Hilker Pl. just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers located an individual who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was transported to Ascension Hospital but eventually had to be taken to Froedtert Hospital due to the injury. The injury is not expected to be life threatening.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.