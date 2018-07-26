‘Sad morning in Milwaukee:’ Mayor says city, police department hurts in wake of officer shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke briefly on Thursday morning, July 26 about the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer near 28th and Wright.

"It is a sad morning in Milwaukee given the tragedy that occurred last night -- and we'll be talking more today about that. But the family of the fallen police officer is hurting, obviously. The police department as a family is hurting -- and the city is hurting," the mayor said during a scheduled event at the city's Century City One site.

The officer, a 17-year veteran of the force, died as a result of his injuries. He was at a home in the area of 28th and Wright to check for a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations.

The suspect was taken into custody -- and a weapon was recovered.