‘Salvation is the most important thing:’ Fallen Officer Michalski remembered for his strong devotion to God

MILWAUKEE -- Friends of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski are remembering a man with a strong devotion to God. He was committed to his church and spreading his faith. That devotion played into his work.

Friends say Officer Michalski was a strong Christian, and everything in his life revolved around his faith.

"The hate is gone. I'm more confident in what I do," said Michalski in a 2016 video.

Michalski was committed to sharing his story. The officer, who for years was a non-believer, found his salvation later in his life.

"Forty-seven and-a-half years old I was, and that's what it took for God to pierce my heart," Michalski said in a 2016 video.

In August of 2016, he shared his testimony at Desatar Ministries on Milwaukee's south side. He explained how he found peace through Christianity and how it affected all aspects of his life.

"Every person, every person that I am involved in arresting, I pray for them, I pray that while they're sitting in that jail cell that they seek the Lord," Michalski said in a 2016 video.

Officer Michalski was a member of the Grace Community Church in West Allis. But to friends there, he was simply known as 'Mike.'

"He would go out of his way for anybody," said Christine Grabman, friend.

Christine Grabman met Officer Michalski five years ago. She never thought Sunday would be her last time seeing him.

"I'm just remembering him as the wonderful kind-hearted person that he was," said Grabman.

Grabman says he was someone who did not just talk about God, but lived his life through his faith.

"It encompassed everything," Grabman said. "Everything he did revolved around, am I glorifying Jesus Christ?"

While many are devastated by his death, they take solace knowing he was saved.

"Salvation is the most important thing in the world, both now and hereafter. If you are not saved, nothing really matters. Thank you," Michalski said in a 2016 video.

Church friends say this next Sunday will of course be very difficult for them. Even though they are so devastated by what happened, they are confident Michalski made a lasting impact on so many lives.