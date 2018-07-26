Squad car draped in black, parked outside Police Administration Building in honor of fallen officer

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police Department squad car on Thursday morning, July 26 was parked outside the Police Administration Building, draped in black, in honor of a 17-year veteran of the department who was shot near 28th and Wright Wednesday evening, July 25.

MPD Chief Alfonso Morales said the shooting happened as officers checked for a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations, involving members of MPD’s Special Investigation Division. Officers approached and encountered the suspect at a residence near 28th and Wright, before shots were fired at officers. During an exchange of gunfire, “one of our members was injured,” Morales said.

“I’m saddened to inform you the officer injured did not make it today. This is a difficult time for us. He was well loved by the department and a friend of mine,” Morales said.

Chief Morales noted the suspect was not shot. An MPD spokeswoman said the suspect was arrested near 28th and Meinecke.

Officers lined the street near 9th and Highland, outside the medical examiner’s office Wednesday evening, standing side by side, saluting their fallen colleague. When officers arrived, many were in tears. They stood in silence as the body was moved into the building. They prayed and tried to support one another after another tragedy for MPD. Some said after learning of the news, they wanted to show their respects in person.

MPD is still mourning the loss of Officer Charles Irvine Jr., who died after a crash during a pursuit near 76th and Silver Spring on June 7. This, after a 22-year stretch where there were no deaths in the line of duty for MPD.