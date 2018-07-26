× TMZ: Demi Lovato found unconscious in her bed after ‘partying all night’

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. — TMZ is reporting Thursday, July 26, Demi Lovato was found unconscious in her bed after a long night of partying, and a panicked assistant called 911 on Tuesday, July 24.

Sources told TMZ Lovato had invited some of her friends back to her house early Tuesday morning after a party on the Sunset Strip to celebrate the birthday of one of her backup dancers.

It’s unclear how long the party lasted, but TMZ says Lovato went to sleep, and at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, one of her assistants became concerned because Lovato hadn’t come out of her bedroom. The assistant entered the room and found Lovato unresponsive, tried waking her and when she couldn’t, she called 911, TMZ says.

When paramedics arrived, Lovato was still unconscious. Someone at the home told paramedics Lovato had been partying all night, and TMZ was told EMTs then determined they were dealing with an overdose. They quickly administered Narcan — an antidote to opioid ODs.

TMZ reported when Lovato regained consciousness, she refused to tell the EMTs what drug or drugs she had taken.