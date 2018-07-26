× Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association to debut ‘Cran-noli’ at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 2, and officials with the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association are alerting cranberry lovers to a brand new food item that will be featured at the fair.

In partnership with O&H Danish Bakery, WSCGA will offer the” Cran-noli” at its booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

According to a news release from the WSCGA, the tasty treat features a chewy granola cranberry cookie outer shell wrapped like a cannoli around a fruity cranberry cream filling — dipped in dark chocolate.

The dessert offers the perfect mix of sweet and tart flavors and joins other fair favorites on WSCGA’s menu board this year.

Other cranberry food products for the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair include the famous State Fair Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookie, dried cranberry snack packs, cranberry juice cocktail and other beverages.

During “Crazy Grazin’ Day” on Tuesday, Aug. 7, visitors can enjoy a 30 percent discount on the Cranberry White Chocolate Chunk Cookie, while supplies last.

In addition to food sales, the booth, located in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, will feature educational videos about the state’s number one fruit crop, cranberry samples, a model marsh and the popular interactive mini-marsh, complete with real vines, an irrigation system and floating fresh cranberries.

Ruby the cranberry mascot will also make appearances at the booth daily from 2-5 p.m.