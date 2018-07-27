Attention drivers: Upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsin State Fair starts next week -- and you're likely to see some new construction on your way there. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange Project
- Look for overnight closures in multiple directions Monday through Wednesday next week.
I-41/894 Resurfacing Project
- Friday, July 27, Sunday July 29 and Monday, July 30
Crews will be focused on paving Friday - Wednesday:
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for paving - Friday 10PM - 8AM, Sunday and Monday 10PM to 5AM
- Monday, July 30
National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 North reopens by 5AM
- Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 1
Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for paving - 10PM - 5AM
- With State Fair beginning on Thursday, August 2 all access is open at I-94 and 84th Street and 70th Street and all system ramps are open in the Zoo Interchange, so fairgoers can anticipate great access to and from the Fair.
- Any overnight closures during the run of the Fair, in and around the Zoo Interchange project will occur at least 1 hour after the closure of the Fair on any given night.