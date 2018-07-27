Is hummus healthy?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past several decades, hummus has been increasingly making its way into people’s shopping carts. But have you ever wondered if the chickpea-based dip is really good for you? The nutrition team at Consumer Reports took a look.

If there was a nutrition contest for dips, hummus would win the top prize in the “best all-around” category. Each 2-tablespoon serving packs quite a nutritional punch, including heart-healthy fat, 2 to 3 grams of protein, and about 3 grams of fiber.

Most of the health benefits come from the chickpeas. They’re chock-full of key nutrients such as B vitamins, calcium, folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc. And they’re part of a class of legumes called pulses, which have been shown to offer several health benefits.

Research suggests that people who eat a lot of pulses tend to weigh less. And they tend to have lower blood pressure, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and even a reduced risk of certain diseases, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even certain types of cancer. But be aware that a 2T serving of hummus can have 50, 60, or even 70 calories depending on the brand. So be mindful when you’re dipping.

When you’re buying store-bought hummus, Consumer Reports suggests paying close attention to the sodium content. Some brands add more than others, so read labels and look for a brand that has no more than 140 mg per serving.

