Marquette University uses social media to find owner of rosary found in residence hall back in 1980s

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University is asking for help through social media to reunite a missing rosary with its owner.

On Thursday, July 27, the university said a resident assistant found the rosary in O’Donnell Hall back in the 1980s. She found it while checking rooms after students moved out.

The Rosary has the date 11-10-82 on it, but it was found a few years after that. The initials KAS are engraved on it. Do you have any leads who it might belong to? pic.twitter.com/B3w95PKVPD — Marquette University (@MarquetteU) July 26, 2018

Throughout the years, the resident assistant always wanted to find it’s owner. In their post, they said the woman brought it to Marquette’s Admissions Office when her son came for a campus tour.

Engraved on the rosary is the date “11-10-82” and the initials “KAS.”