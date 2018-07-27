× Mayonnaise-flavored ice cream gets internet buzz

SCOTLAND — A question for mayonnaise lovers — would you ever eat it for dessert?

Check this out. Mayo flavored ice cream!

An ice cream shop in Scotland that’s known for its exotic flavors is making ice cream out of Hellmann’s Real mayonnaise.

The social media response has been mixed. Some people say it’s kind of like a custard while others are disgusted by the idea.

The ice cream shop is known for its wacky flavors — like a Monster energy drink flavored ice cream.