‘Failed to apply the brake:’ Investigation into May accident involving MCTS bus complete

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Transit System officials announced Friday, July 27 that the investigation into a May 15 bus accident at 12th and Wisconsin has wrapped up. The bus smashed into a tree and a light pole before hitting Johnston Hall on the Marquette University campus.

MCTS officials say the investigation shows the bus driver "failed to apply the brake and instead accidently accelerated through the intersection and into a Marquette University building."

Five passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus driver and three passengers reported injuries that were not life threatening.

Surveillance video from Marquette shows the bus moving south toward North 12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. At the intersection, it doesn't slow down. The driver just misses a car, smashes into a tree, a light pole and then the building.

According to a press release, MCTS and an independent engineer performed an extensive review of the bus. They looked at bus brakes, the engine and service records and found everything was working properly.

Jeff Peterson, the independent engineer from Skogen Engineering Group, found:

“No mechanical defects were found during our inspection of the bus that pre-existed the accident.”

Further evidence of the cause was discovered in surveillance video released by Marquette University. The video shows the bus drive through the intersection and into the building without the rear brake lights ever illuminating.

Prior to this accident, the bus driver drove for 12 years without any accidents. MCTS officials say the bus driver is being taken off the road for at least six months. During that time, he will be part of the team that cleans the buses at night and fills them up with fuel. He will not drive any routes or any buses in service.

At the end of six months, he will be reevaluated.