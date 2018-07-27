NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash in Sheboygan, aircraft ‘appeared to be sluggish’

SHEBOYGAN — The National Transportation Safety Board released on Friday, July 27 its preliminary report on a plane crash that happened near the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport on July 20.

The report says the following:

“On July 20, 2018, about 1604 central daylight time, a De Havilland DH112 Venom airplane, N747J, impacted a structure shortly after takeoff near Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The pilot was fatally injured. Two people in the structure sustained serious injuries. The airplane was destroyed during a post impact fire. The airplane was registered to World Heritage Air Museum and operated by the pilot as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal formation training flight. Visual meteorological conditions prevailed about the time of the accident, and no flight plan was filed. The flight was originating at the time.

“The airplane departed SBM as part of a formation training flight; the accident airplane was in the number two position and staggered to the right of the lead airplane. Review of video provided by a witness showed the lead airplane depart, followed by the accident airplane about 8 seconds later. About 6 seconds after the accident airplane lifted off, the left wing rocked downward then upward.

“Multiple witnesses reported that the airplane appeared to be sluggish and not climbing. The airplane climbed to about 200 ft above ground level (agl), then started a descent. The airplane impacted flat vegetated terrain, slid through the structure and continued another about 175 ft before coming to a stop. The airplane came to rest on a magnetic heading of 140°; the debris path was 200 ft by 40 ft. The entire airplane was located at the accident site.

“The wreckage was transported to a secure facility for further examination.”