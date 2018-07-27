Pictures: Take a look at what the future Milwaukee Public Museum could be

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) released on Friday, July 27 concepts of what a new museum could be in the city.

As part of its ongoing process, MPM solicited community input by surveying and interviewing more than 10,000 Wisconsinites at the Museum, throughout the city at locations and events. After an extensive study of options, advancing a new building was the path chosen by the Board of Directors in 2016 as part of MPM’s re-accreditation plan due to the current County-owned building’s disrepair. Museum officials have publicly stated they hope to break ground in 2022.

The visionary architectural concepts for the future museum building were created by local firm Rinka Chung Architects (video above — pictures in gallery just below).

Additionally, Milwaukee firm Zimmerman Architectural Studios used MPM as a case study for their design teams to create several concepts on sites of their own choosing, one of which is being released (just below).

As MPM moves forward with identifying a site for the new museum, additional architectural concepts will be released later in 2018.