Procession of fallen officer Michael Michalski from ME’s office to funeral home

MILWAUKEE -- The body of fallen Milwaukee police officer Michael Michalski was transported from the Medical Examiner's Office Friday morning, July 27 to Heritage Funeral Home in Oak Creek.

Authorities cleared the freeway as a motorcade traveled from downtown Milwaukee to the funeral home in Oak Creek.

The veteran MPD officer was fatally shot Wednesday, July 25, while taking part in a check on a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright.

Michalski was at a home in the area of 28th and Wright Wednesday evening as part of a Special Investigations unit check on a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations. Chief Morales said the suspect, identified as Jonathan Copeland Jr., was wanted for violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and harassment intimidation offenses.

Members of MPD's Special Investigations division observed Copeland Jr. run into a home in the area.

As officers ran into that home, Chief Morales said Copeland Jr. fired multiple times at the officers, who returned fire.

Chief Morales said after Copeland Jr. fired at officers and ran out of ammunition, he gave up.

While Copeland Jr. was not struck, Officer Michalski was. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries, and died, despite life-saving efforts.

Chief Morales said Officer Michalski leaves behind a wife, Susan, and three sons -- John, Josh and Andrew.