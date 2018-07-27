Recognize them? Menomonee Falls police look to ID Walgreens retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need your help identifying two people involved in a theft that happened at Walgreens on Wednesday night, July 25. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

According to police, two men entered the store on Appleton Avenue and proceeded to the pharmacy counter. Suspect #2 distracted the pharmacist while Suspect #1 jumped the counter — grabbing various medication bottles.

Both suspects then fled Walgreens without paying.

Police say no suspect vehicle was seen as both suspects fled on foot.

Officials describe Suspect #1 as male, black, 19 to 26 years old, weighing 145 to 160 pounds with black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black bucket hat, black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts and gray athletic shoes.

Officials describe Suspect #2 as male, black, 19 to 26 years old, weighing 150 to 170 pounds with black hair and a thin trimmed beard. He was wearing a gray baseball hat, gray shirt, dark-colored shorts and black shoes with white trim.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects are asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and reference case# 18-020761.