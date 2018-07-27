× Ruso, a ‘hardworking K-9 officer,’ will be missed by the Whitewater Police Department

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department announced on Friday, July 27 the passing of K-9 Officer, Ruso.

A news release from the Whitewater Police Department indicates Ruso recently developed a kidney issue and underwent a very common surgery earlier in the week. After further monitoring, it was discovered his kidneys were still not performing as expected. Ruso took a turn for the worse Thursday afternoon and passed away Friday morning.

Ruso was officially sworn in to the Whitewater Police Department June 6, 2017. The news release says he was a high energy, 3-year-old Labrador retriever from Mexico. Ruso graduated from Little Rock K-9 Academy after months of training. The well-respected kennel has received high recognition for their K-9 dogs and training program.

Ruso worked and lived with his handler, Officer Justin Stuppy.

A fundraiser, Run, Golf, Ride for Ruso, was previously scheduled for Saturday, July 28 to raise funds for the unit. With his passing, the fundraiser will now take place in Ruso’s honor and memory. All funds will still go to the K-9 Unit in hopes of swearing in a new canine officer in the future.

To make a donation or purchase a K-9 t-shirt in Ruso’s memory, you may register and attend the fundraiser, visit the Whitewater K-9 or Whitewater Police Department Facebook pages, the City of Whitewater website, or stop at the Whitewater Police Department.