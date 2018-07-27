US Marshals seek Christopher Fortenberry; man with history of weapons, narcotics violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for a man with a history of weapons and narcotics violations. He was on parole for two separate cases when authorities say he vanished in January. Authorities are seeking the public's help in capturing Christopher Fortenberry.

Fortenberry was paying his debt to society, following the conditions of his parole. But Marshals say he absconded from his supervision in January.

"Christopher has been on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm charge," the agent on this case said. "He has been incarcerated three times for various criminal violations including weapons violations, narcotics violations, thefts."

Court records show in 2009 Fortenberry was the target of a search warrant. Inside an apartment authorities found a 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, 39 individually packaged corner cut baggies each containing crack cocaine, 13 packaged baggies with marijuana, and cocaine.

Fortenberry's last known address was near 37th and Lisbon. He also has a history of burglary on his record from the same year. Authorities say his prints were found in the apartment of an ex-girlfriend near 102nd and Fond du Lac. Prosecutors say he climbed through a window and stole her television when she wasn’t home.

"We're concerned with Christopher being out in the public due to the fact he has numerous weapons violations as well as narcotics violations," the agent explained. "We’re hoping that Christopher's associates, friends and citizens at large can provide with information that can lead to his apprehension."

Marshals say Fortenberry has the following distinctive tattoos:

"Made" on his left forearm

"Grandhustler" on his right forearm

The name "Chris" on his neck

U.S. Marshals want to remind the 28-year-old that he has the power to get back on the right track by ending this search himself.

"Christopher, if you are watching, turn yourself in to any local law enforcement or contact the phone number listed for the United States Marshal Service," the agent said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals tipline at 414-297-3707.