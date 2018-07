WEST BEND — West Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old runaway. Officials say Faith Radl, was reported as a runaway to the West Bend Police Department on July 26 around 2 p.m.

Officials describe Radl as 5’4″ tall, 120 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, short camouflage shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Radl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.