Watch LIVE: Lunar Eclipse as seen from Jerusalem 🌑

Wildlife officers rescue bear stuck in storm drain

Posted 1:44 pm, July 27, 2018, by

**Embargo: Denver, CO** Wildlife officers rescued a bear stuck in a sewer drain in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — Wildlife officers rescued a bear stuck in a sewer drain in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

It’s not clear how the 250-pound black bear managed to get itself stuck in the drain, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted that with no obvious exit available, officers would open a manhole cover above the animal in hopes it would climb out.

**Embargo: Denver, CO**
Wildlife officers rescued a bear stuck in a sewer drain in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

Officers tweeted that they hoped they could avoid handling the bear because that would result in the animal being tagged. Once a bear is tagged, it could be euthanized after a second encounter with humans.

About six minutes later, the CPW tweeted that the stuck bear crawled out of the open manhole and ran off. Officers fired a non-lethal rubber slug at the bear as officers chased it into an open space behind the Colorado Springs neighborhood.

**Embargo: Denver, CO**
Wildlife officers rescued a bear stuck in a sewer drain in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

This is the second bear sighting in the state in one day. Police in Parker were tracking a bear that wandered into a neighborhood earlier in the day.