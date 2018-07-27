× Wisconsin’s first sales tax holiday begins Wednesday, August 1

MILWAUKEE — Starting next Wednesday, August 1, Wisconsin shoppers will enjoy a five-day sales tax holiday. During this time, they will not be charged state and local sales tax on a variety of items including clothing, computers and school supplies.

During the Sales Tax Holiday, purchases of these items are not taxable:

Clothing – sales price of each item must be $75 or less

Computer purchased by a consumer for their personal use – sales price of each computer must be $750 or less

School computer supplies purchased by the consumer for their personal use – sales price of each item must be $250 or less

School supplies – sales price of each item must be $75 or less

Many other items are also included. For a complete list check out revenue.wi.gov/taxholiday

The sales tax holiday will be particularly beneficial to families doing back-to-school shopping, but all taxpayers will be able to make purchases of eligible items without paying sales tax.