× 1 taken to hospital after shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side.

It happened Saturday morning, July 28 around 12:30 a.m. near Teutonia and Silver Spring.

According to police, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injures.

No one is custody.

The investigation is ongoing.