Actor Ed Westwick won’t be prosecuted over rape allegations

Posted 10:47 am, July 28, 2018, by

Ed Westwick attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party party at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, on September 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMAS

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to file charges against “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick after an investigation was conducted into rape allegations involving three women in 2014.

Prosecutors released a document outlining its decision on Friday after celebrity website TMZ reported the decision involving the British actor.

Westwick’s manager did not return a request for comment Friday.

In two of the instances, prosecutors said there were no witnesses who could sufficiently corroborate the allegations to support a case. In the third instance, the woman did not cooperate with investigators.

Actress Kristina Cohen said in a Facebook post in November that Westwick sexually assaulted in 2014 and she confirmed filing a police report against the actor.

Westwick at the time denied that he had raped or forced himself on any woman.

